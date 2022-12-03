Excise police recovers stolen car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Excise police Peshawar here on Saturday recovered a stolen vehicle and handed it over to the real owner.

The spokesman of the excise department said that the excise police station in Peshawar has recovered the Honda civic car that was stolen from Rawalpindi.

He said that the stolen car was recovered here at Charsadda road within 12 hours and handed over to the real owner.