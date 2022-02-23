UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Seize 10 Kg Heroin

February 23, 2022

Excise police seize 10 kg heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Excise Police Peshawar Region in a major operation foiled an attempt to smuggle 10kg of heroin near Motorway Toll Plaza on Wednesday and arrested the accused.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) Peshawar excise police station Muhammad Riaz and his team received information about narcotics smuggling bid and after which a checkpoint was set up near a filling station at the Motorway toll plaza.

They signaled a suspected vehicle (DY459) bearing Islamabad registration to stop and during search 10 kilograms of heroin were recovered from secret chambers of the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused-Saddaqat Faraz and registered a case against him.

