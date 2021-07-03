Excise Police seize 10,000 grams Charas, 600 gram ice drug

Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotic smugglers, Saturday seized 10,000 grams charas and 600 grams ice drug near Jamrud chekpost

According to details, the Excise police team led by SHO, Sub-Inspector Shakeel Khan on intelligence tip-off signaled a suspected motorbike to stop but instead it increased the speed and tried to escape from the scene.

The police team chased after the bike; however, taking advantage of darkness he succeeded to avoid arrest leaving the motorbike along the roadside.

The police registered the case and started further investigation.