Excise Police Seize 4000g Ice In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Excise and Narcotics Control personnel on Saturday seized 4000 grams crystal meth (ice) in Dera Ismail Khan District.
According to the details, in the light of the instructions of Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary of Excise Department and Abdul Haleem Director General of Excise, the team led by Engineer Eid Badshah Director South Region and Excise and Taxation Officer Dera Fahim Nawaz Wazir conducted the successful operation in DIKhan.
According to details, the official said that they received information from secret sources that an accused smuggler was trying to smuggle drugs into Punjab, on which they formed a joint check post at Dera Darya Khan Bridge under the leadership of In-charge mobile Squad Excise Inspector Amanullah.
The team barricaded the road and started the checking of vehicles.
In the meantime, they said a vehicle (Sindh BBL506) appeared, which was signaled to stop for checking. Upon thorough search of the vehicle, excise police found 4000 grams of ice in four packets from the secret compartments of a vehicle.
Accused Hakim, a resident of Rohri, Sukkur, Sindh was arrested on the spot and police seized the ice. A case was registered in Police Station Excise DI Khan Region for further investigation.
