Excise police seize 40.8 kg hashish in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The excise police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics and arrested a drug peddler, recovered a 40.8 kg of hashish from his possession.

According to the details, in the light of the instructions of Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Secretary of Excise Department and Ahmad Zeb, Director General of Excise, Circle Officer South Region and ETO Asghar Wazir with SHO Excise Police station Saif Ullah Khan with team conducted the successful operation in DIKhan.

During the checking of the vehicle motor car number JA 899 on Dera Draban Road, team of excise police recovered 40.8 kg of hashish from the secret compartments of a vehicle.

Accused Muhammad Farooq son of Umar Khan resident of District Tank was arrested on the spot and a case was registered in Police Station Excise DI Khan Region for further investigation.