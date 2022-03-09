UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Seize 500 Gram Ice-drug, Fake Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Excise police seize 500 gram ice-drug, fake currency notes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Excise Police Peshawar region in a major operation foiled a bid to smuggle over one kilogram narcotics and fake Pakistani Currency worth Rs175000 and arrested the accused at Hayatabad Railway Crossing near Peshawar road here on Wednesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, the excise police received information about the smuggling bid and after which a check-point was set up near Peshawar road.

They signaled a suspected vehicle (LEA 6288) to stop and during search 500 grams ice-drug, 1200 grams hashish and counterfeit currency notes of different denominations worth 175000 rupees were recovered.

The police arrested the two accused Hamid Ali and Ehsan Elahi and a case was registered at Excise Police station Peshawar region for further investigation.

