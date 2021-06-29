Excise Police seize 500 grams ice drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Excise Police Station Malakand Region, Swat on Tuesday seized 500 grams ice drugs from a vehicle and arrested one smuggler.

Station House Officer, Excise Police Station, Atif Nawaz along with police team searched vehicles near pulkhan ghari railway phatak, Dargai, on a tip-offand recovered 500 grams of ice besides arresting a smuggler Azeem Khan, son of Farman, resident of Sakhakot Malakand.

The excise police has registered the case and started investigation.