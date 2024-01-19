Excise Police Seize 74.4kg Charas
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Excise police conducted a successful operation, seizing around 74.4 kilograms of high-quality charas on Friday.
According to an Excise police spokesperson, the narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab.
In the first operation on Ring Road, 62.2 kilograms of charas were recovered from a vehicle.
In the second operation on Charsadda Road, the spokesperson mentioned that 12 kilograms of charas were seized from another vehicle.
Two suspects, Firdous Khan (son of Malal Khan from Khyber District) and Mahboob Shah (son of Malik Khan from Khyber District), were arrested at the scene.
Police have registered cases and initiated further investigation.
