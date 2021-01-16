Excise Police seized 61 kg chars

The D.I. Khan Excise Police on Saturday foiled drugs smuggling bids and seized 61 kg chars and managed to arrest three smugglers near Daraband Road

D. I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The D.I. Khan Excise Police on Saturday foiled drugs smuggling bids and seized 61 kg chars and managed to arrest three smugglers near Daraband Road.

Director Narcotics Control, Salahuddin received information from sources about possible drugs smuggling from Quetta via D. I Khan to other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab.

A special team led by SHO Excise Police Station D. I Khan range, Sajjad intercepted a vehicle on Daraband road and recovered 51 Kg chars and arrested two smugglers.

In other operation carried out at Bandi Daraband road, the team recovered 10 Kg chars from secrete chambers of a car and arrested another smuggler.

Police registered separate cases against arrested accused and started further investigations.