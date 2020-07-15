Excise police seized 8 kg ice , 5 kg heroin in crackdown against smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Excise Police on Wednesday foiled smuggling bids by carrying various operations in which eight kilograms of ice drug, five kilograms of heroin, one lakh ten thousand counterfeit currency and large quantity of weapons were seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Excise Police on Wednesday foiled smuggling bids by carrying various operations in which eight kilograms of ice drug, five kilograms of heroin, one lakh ten thousand counterfeit Currency and large quantity of weapons were seized.

During these operations, Excise Police arrested six accused smugglers and registered cases against them in the concerned police stations.

The Special Assistant for Excise, Ghazan Jamal has lauded Secretary and Director General Excise and concerned teams for successful operation against drug smugglers.

He said that elimination of drugs from the society is our collective responsibility for which which excise department is working hard.

Giving details of the operation, Director Narcotics, Askar Khan said that illegal weapons and counterfeit currency of Rs 110,000 were recovered from two different vehicles during the operation at Zangli check post on Kohat Road.

The team seized illegal weapons include 12 bore, 44 bore pistols, Kalashnikov rifles and 10,000 rounds of cartridges.

A case has been registered against two accused in Badhaber police station while a case has been registered against one accused in Paharpura police station.

The Excise Intelligence, on the other hand, seized ice drug worth millions during an operation in Peshawar.

According to police, eight kilograms of ice drug was recovered from the hidden chambes of the vehicle during operation at along Zakori Bridge.

Police said ice drug was being snuggled from Quetta to Mardan.

Three accused arrested on the spot and cases have been registered at Paharpira police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of Circle Officer Excise Police Station Mardan Muhammad Riaz, Excise Police Station Mardan and Zia Anwar Additional Incharge EIB-4 along with other personnel recovered five kilograms of heroin from the vehicle.

A woman and man were arrested on the spot and a case was registered in City Mardan police station for further investigation. Secretary islam Zeb and DG Fayyaz Ali Shah lauded their performance and announced certificates for teams concerned.