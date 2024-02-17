Open Menu

Excise Police Seizes 10kg Of Hashish, One Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Excise Police seizes 10kg of hashish, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police Station Excise Peshawar Region Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs, a spokesman of the said here on Saturday.

He said the Excise Police recovered more than 10 kg of hashish from the vehicle number LEB 5307 during the search at Gol Chowk towards the Motorway Toll Plaza and succeeded in arresting drug smuggler Hafiz Babar Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Sheikhupura on the spot.

A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

