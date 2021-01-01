UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Seizes 12 Kgs Marijuana,Arrest An Accused

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Excise police seizes 12 kgs marijuana,Arrest an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector Excise Police Sindh, Zia-ul-Islam alongwith his team have recovered 12 kilograms of marijuana from the accused namely Khair Bakhsh, near Agricultural College, Shikarpur Road, Jacobabad.

The accused was said to be a resident of Ratodero village, Juma Agam, said a statement issued here on Friday.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

