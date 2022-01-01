UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Seizes 120 Kg Charas

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

Excise police Jacobabad, led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Zia-ul-Islam Pattan, searched a suspicious truck at Jacobabad Post near Agricultural College and recovered 120 kg chars, hidden in the truck and arrested two accused Muhammad Panhal and Muhammad Yaqub

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise police Jacobabad, led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Zia-ul-Islam Pattan, searched a suspicious truck at Jacobabad Post near Agricultural College and recovered 120 kg chars, hidden in the truck and arrested two accused Muhammad Panhal and Muhammad Yaqub.

The truck has also been impounded while a case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The accused are said to be residents of Khairpur.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has appreciated the Excise Police Jacobabad team on the successful operation and said that action should be taken against drug dealers at all levels.

Related Topics

Police Jacobabad Khairpur Post All

Recent Stories

EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

2 minutes ago
 Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of ser ..

Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of service

2 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate development continue in all distric ..

Indiscriminate development continue in all districts of Karachi: Administrator

3 minutes ago
 Tsitsipas struggles with elbow injury at ATP Cup

Tsitsipas struggles with elbow injury at ATP Cup

3 minutes ago
 Fawad, Farrukh grieve over APP journalist's demise ..

Fawad, Farrukh grieve over APP journalist's demise in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
 Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.