Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise police Jacobabad, led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Zia-ul-Islam Pattan, searched a suspicious truck at Jacobabad Post near Agricultural College and recovered 120 kg chars, hidden in the truck and arrested two accused Muhammad Panhal and Muhammad Yaqub.

The truck has also been impounded while a case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The accused are said to be residents of Khairpur.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has appreciated the Excise Police Jacobabad team on the successful operation and said that action should be taken against drug dealers at all levels.