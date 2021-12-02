UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Seizes 50 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:54 PM

Excise police seizes 50 kg hashish

The Excise Police Jacobabad check post Thursday recovered 50 kilograms of Hashish and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise Police Jacobabad check post Thursday recovered 50 kilograms of Hashish and arrested an accused.

The Excise police team led by Jacobabad check post Excise and Taxation Officer Kurban Ali Sheikh and Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto along with their team searched a suspicious truck and recovered 50 kg hashish while one accused namely Bangal Khan resident of Quetta was arrested, said a statement.

The accused was said to be transporting the seized drugs to Karachi.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Police Drugs Jacobabad Post

Recent Stories

Iran: Nuclear deal 'within reach' if West shows go ..

Iran: Nuclear deal 'within reach' if West shows goodwill, ball in US court

1 minute ago
 'Largest-ever' Vermeer show coming to Dutch Rijksm ..

'Largest-ever' Vermeer show coming to Dutch Rijksmuseum

1 minute ago
 Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'security guaran ..

Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'security guarantees' on borders

1 minute ago
 Next OSCE Ministerial Meeting to Be Held in Poland ..

Next OSCE Ministerial Meeting to Be Held in Poland's Lodz - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 US State of Minnesota Reports Second Case of COVID ..

US State of Minnesota Reports Second Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health D ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Headquarters in New York Surrounded by Police R ..

UN Headquarters in New York Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Gu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.