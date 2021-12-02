Excise police seizes 50 kg hashish

The Excise Police Jacobabad check post Thursday recovered 50 kilograms of Hashish and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise Police Jacobabad check post Thursday recovered 50 kilograms of Hashish and arrested an accused.

The Excise police team led by Jacobabad check post Excise and Taxation Officer Kurban Ali Sheikh and Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto along with their team searched a suspicious truck and recovered 50 kg hashish while one accused namely Bangal Khan resident of Quetta was arrested, said a statement.

The accused was said to be transporting the seized drugs to Karachi.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.