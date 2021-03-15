UrduPoint.com
Excise Police Seizes 50 Kg Hashish, Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A team of Sukkur Excise Police, led by Inspector Najeeb-ur-Rehman Domki cracked down on drug dealers and recovered 50 kg of chars from truck number TKB-581 near City school on Indus Highway here on Monday.

The Excise Police team arrested two accused Tahseenullah and Syed Rehman.

A case against the accused has been registered and investigation is underway.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawala congratulated the Sukkur Excise Police team on the successful operation, and said that Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control department is fully committed against the drug dealers and full action against drug dealers is the need of time.

