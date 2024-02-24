Excise Police Seizes 6 Kg Of Hashish, One Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) In a successful operation of Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab has failed, the Excise spokesperson said here Saturday.
According to details, the spokesman said that 6 kg of hashish was recovered from vehicle number LEB 2200 on the way to Gol Chowk, Motorway Exchange Peshawar.
The alleged accused Mohammad Nadeem son of Noor resident of Lahore was arrested on the spot, the Excise spokesman said.
A case has been registered at the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, Excise Spokesman said.
