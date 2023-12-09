Excise police seizes 88kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Bureau and Excise Police Station Peshawar has recovered 88 kg of high quality hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested two accused, Excise spokesman told here Saturday.

The action was taken to foil an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, the spokesman said.

He said that 88 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a motor vehicle number BC 6800 near M-1, H-Gol Chowk.

Two suspects Muhammad Hussain son of Sher Wali resident of Malik Din Khel in Bara district Khyber and Irfan Allah son of Fazl Mullah, resident of Shaheen Muslim Town Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

Further investigation is underway and a case has been registered at Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region.