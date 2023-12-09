Open Menu

Excise Police Seizes 88kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Excise police seizes 88kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Bureau and Excise Police Station Peshawar has recovered 88 kg of high quality hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested two accused, Excise spokesman told here Saturday.

The action was taken to foil an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, the spokesman said.

He said that 88 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a motor vehicle number BC 6800 near M-1, H-Gol Chowk.

Two suspects Muhammad Hussain son of Sher Wali resident of Malik Din Khel in Bara district Khyber and Irfan Allah son of Fazl Mullah, resident of Shaheen Muslim Town Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

Further investigation is underway and a case has been registered at Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Police Station Drugs Vehicle Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

22 minutes ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

39 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

47 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

4 hours ago
Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

14 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

14 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

14 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

14 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

14 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan