Excise Police Shikarpur Recovers 15 Kgs Hashish, One Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, one arrest

Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 15 kilograms of hashish and arrested one suspect during a search operation at Excise police check post Shikarpur, Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 15 kilograms of hashish and arrested one suspect during a search operation at Excise police check post Shikarpur, Wednesday. Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Shikarpur Khursheed Ahmed Shaikh spotted the suspected a Toyota van No. F-1195 that was reportedly going from Balochistan to Karachi. During the search excise police recovered 15 Kilograms Hashish, arrested an suspect and impounded the van.

A case has been registered against the suspect identified as Manzoor Ahmed, while investigation has been initiated against him.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala have congratulated Shikarpur Excise Police on the successful operation against drug peddlers.

Chawla has expressed hope that the officials of the department would continue to take action against the drug dealers to make Sindh drug-free province.

