Excise Police Shikarpur Recovers 80 Kgs Hashish, Two Arrests

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, two arrests

Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 88 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Excise police check post-Shikarpur on Monday

lARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Excise Police Shikarpur has recovered 88 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects during a search operation at Excise police check post-Shikarpur on Monday.

Inspector Excise and Narcotics Police Shikarpur Rahim Bakhsh Sanjrani along with his team spotted the suspected Truck No. C-1458 was reportedly being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.

During the search excise police recovered 88 Kilograms of Hashish, arrested two suspects and However, the truck used in smuggling has also been impounded...

A case has been registered against the suspects identified as Abdul Razzaq and Najibullah, adding both the accused belong to the Mastung area of Baluchistan.

While the investigation has been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala congratulated Shikarpur Excise Police on the successful operation against drug peddlers.

He hoped the officers/officials of the department would continue to take action against the drug dealers to make Sindh a drug-free province.

