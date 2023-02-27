UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Station In Mardan Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt, Arrests Two Accused

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Excise Police Station in Mardan foils drug smuggling attempt, arrests two accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Station in Mardan conducted a successful operation in Charsadda, resulting in the arrest of a passenger who was attempting to smuggle 114 grams of hashish and 1.2 grams of ice disguised as chickpeas while en-route to Qatar through Islamabad Airport.

The accused, Abdullah, was found with 1.

2 grams of ice hidden in a secret compartment in his bag, and his passport and other documents were seized.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Sher Khan, who was facilitating Abdullah's attempt to smuggle drugs. Both accused are from the Khyber district.

The Excise Spokesperson stated that raids are ongoing to apprehend other members of the group involved in this illegal activity.

He said that Excise Police Station in Mardan is committed to cracking down on drug smuggling and related crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan

