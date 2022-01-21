Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing about four kilograms of hashish and arresting accused during three separate actions in a single day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing about four kilograms of hashish and arresting accused during three separate actions in a single day.

According to the department's spokesperson, the excise police Peshawar region in the first action recovered 2060 grams heroin and arrested two smugglers including Sadiq Khan and Syed Muhammad from Khyber near Haji Camp bus stop.

In the second action, the excise police recovered 70 gram ice-drug and 50 gram heroin and arrested the accused who was identified as Muhammad Azam at Motorway Park.

In third action, the excise police foiled a bid to smuggle 2400 gram hashish at Motorway Ring Road. Three accused including Nadeem Shah, Sajjad Hussain and Abdullah. Cases were registered against the accused.