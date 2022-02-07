Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing over six kilograms of hashish and arresting accused during various actions in a single day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, seizing over six kilograms of hashish and arresting accused during various actions in a single day.

According to the department's spokesperson, the excise police Swat, Malakand region in the first action recovered two kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused namely Gul Ghaista near a bus terminal at Batkhela bazar.

In the second action, the excise mobile squad recovered 3600 gram hashish during searching a vehicle LWQ 2627 and arrested two accused who were identified as Zar Muhammad and Rehman Ali at Ring Road Motorway Park.

In third action, the excise police foiled a bid to smuggle 1200 gram hashish concealed at battery at Ring Road Motorway Park.

The police arrested the dealer-Sajeel Hussain. Cases were registered against the accused.