Excise Recovers 10 KG Heroin, Arrests Smuggler In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Excise recovers 10 KG heroin, arrests smuggler in Peshawar

Excise Intelligence Bureau foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram heroin from a car near Motorway Interchange here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram heroin from a car near Motorway Interchange here on Wednesday.

According to Excise Intelligence, checking of vehicles was started on a tip off about smuggling of contraband items to Punjab.

During search, a suspected car was intercepted 10 kilogram heroin was recovered from its secret cavities. The smuggler identified as Abdul Qadoos was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the arrested in Chamkani Police Station and investigations are underway.

