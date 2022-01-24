UrduPoint.com

Excise Recovers 15kg Hashish In Two Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Excise recovers 15kg hashish in two actions

The Excise police Peshawar Region in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers on Monday recovered 15kg hashish in two separate actions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise police Peshawar Region in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers on Monday recovered 15kg hashish in two separate actions.

According to Excise police spokesman, the excise police Peshawar region on a tip-off stopped a suspected car bearing number plate (FSH 6969) near Gole Chowk Ring Road, and after searching recovered 12000 grams of hashish from the car.

They arrested two drug peddlers identified as Bilal Ahmad of Tarlai, Islamabad and Asif Hussain, resident of Namak Mandi Peshawar.

In a another action at Northern Bypass, 3000 gm hashish was recovered from the petrol tank of a car bearing number plate (LED 4977).

The involved accused identified as Tayyab and Imran, residents of Hashtnagri were taken into custody and shifted to Excise police station for further interrogation.

