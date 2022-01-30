UrduPoint.com

Excise Recovers 18kg Hashish, Arrest Peddler

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Excise recovers 18kg hashish, arrest peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise and Narcotics Control police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers on Sunday recovered 18kg hashish and arrested a smuggler.

The Excise Department's Spokesman said, acting on a tip off, the team of Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) conducted a raid near Kabootar Chowk on Ring Road and recovered 18Kg of hashish from secret cavities of a suspected car.

Police also arrested a smuggler identified as Amjad Khan who confessed to smuggling of contraband to other parts of the country. Police registered a cases against the arrested and started investigation.

Meanwhile Secretary Excise Syed Haider Ali and Director Excise Mehmood Aslam commended the performance of staff and announced cash prizes for them.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Mehmood Aslam Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

16 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

16 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>