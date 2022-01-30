Excise recovers 18kg hashish, arrest peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise and Narcotics Control police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers on Sunday recovered 18kg hashish and arrested a smuggler.

The Excise Department's Spokesman said, acting on a tip off, the team of Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) conducted a raid near Kabootar Chowk on Ring Road and recovered 18Kg of hashish from secret cavities of a suspected car.

Police also arrested a smuggler identified as Amjad Khan who confessed to smuggling of contraband to other parts of the country. Police registered a cases against the arrested and started investigation.

Meanwhile Secretary Excise Syed Haider Ali and Director Excise Mehmood Aslam commended the performance of staff and announced cash prizes for them.