Excise Recovers 22kg Narcotics, Arrests Two

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department here on Monday seized 22kg of narcotics during two separate operations.

In the first operation, a suspicious car with FDR 9272 number plate was stopped and 10 kg of heroin was recovered from its caches, Excise spokesman said .

The accused was identified as Munir Khan, a resident of Bara Tehsil, Khyber District.

He was taken into custody and transferred to Excise Police Station for further investigation.

During the second operation, an accused named Shahbaz, a resident of Landi Kotal, was arrested on Bara Peshawar Road, and 12 kg of hashish was recovered from his luggage.

The cases of both recoveries were registered at Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region.

