Excise Recovers 27.2kg Hashish In Two Actions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday during its ongoing campaign across the province, recovered big quantity of drugs in separate actions.

According to the Excise Department, the first action was taken near Aman Garh, Nowshera where 10.

4 kg hashish and one kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle.

In its second action, the Special Narcotics Control Wing of Excise Department Kohat recovered 16.8 kg hashish from the empty tank of a vehicle near Mattani on Kohat Road. Cases of both the recoveries were registered and further investigation was kicked off.

