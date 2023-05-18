Excise recovers 42kg hashish, 1.02kg Ice in Mardan, Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak to curb the menace of narcotics, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the Excise spokesman on Thursday, in the first action, a team headed by Director (Narcotics Control), Aftab uddin, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan, Circle Officer, Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, Station House Officer (SHO) Excise Mardan Muhammad Farooq Khan along with their team intercepted a car at GT road near Rashakai and recovered 3 kg hashish and 1.02 kg ice drug from its secret cavities.

The accused Murad, a resident of Zem Tangi, Charsadda, who was at large in another drug smuggling case since last October, was arrested and shifted to Excise police station for interrogation and further legal action.

In a second action, SHO Excise Rasool Khattak Peshawar Region along with Sub Inspector Inyat Afridi and his team intercepted a car bearing number H-5892 after a chase on Motorway and recovered 12 kg hashish concealed in the car's trunk.

The accused smuggler identified as Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Khyber district, was arrested and shifted to Excise police station Peshawar for further interrogation.

Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah has highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan for the recovery of narcotics.