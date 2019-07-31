UrduPoint.com
Excise Recovers 90Kg Hashish In Peshawar

Excise recovers 90Kg hashish in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence Bureau seized narcotics worth millions of rupees and arrested two persons involved here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence Bureau seized narcotics worth millions of rupees and arrested two persons involved here on Wednesday.

Department along with Mardan police recovered 40 kilogram hashish and arrested smuggler.

The spokesman for Excise office the provincial in-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau Syed Naveed Jamal received an information about smuggling of huge quantity of narcotics.

A team was constituted in collaboration with Katlang police recovered 40Kg hashish from a motorcar bearing registration number WM-6757 and arrested alleged smuggler and shifted to police station and booked under 9/CNSA.

Moreover, EIB-I mobile squad searched a car near Swat Expressway at Katlang and recovered 50 Kilogram hashish from its secret cavities. A smuggler was also arrested on the spot and a case under 9c/CNSA was registered against him.

