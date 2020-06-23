Excise recovers ice and hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The teams of Excise Department here on Tuesday recovered ice drug and hashish in two separate raids in Mardan and Mansehra and arrested two accused.

According to Excise Department, a team of Mardan Excise Department on a tip-off recovered 298 grams ice drug from hidden cavities of a car on Malakand Road and arrested the accused.

In another raid in Mansehra five kilograms hashish was recovered from hidden cavities of a pick-up truck and arrested the accused.

Both the accused were handed over to concerned police stations for further investigation.

The DG Excise has appreciated the actions of both the teams.