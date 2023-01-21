Excise recovers stolen vehicle from Charsadda

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Narcotics Department on Saturday recovered a stolen vehicle from Charsadda and handed it over to the owner residing in Swabi

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Narcotics Department on Saturday recovered a stolen vehicle from Charsadda and handed it over to the owner residing in Swabi.

Taking notice of a complaint lodged in Excise Police Station Mardan regarding the snatching of a vehicle from district Swabi, Secretary Excise Adeel Shah directed the concerned staff to launch an operation against car snatchers.

Following the directives, the concerned staff conducted raids in district Charsadda and recovered the stolen car. After fulfilling all the legal requirements, the recovered vehicle has been handed over to its owner by Kalu Khan Swabi police station.