Excise Rwp impounds 1300 vehicles of token tax defaulters in six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi impounded 1300 vehicles of token tax defaulters and collected revenue amounting to over Rs 19 million during last six months.

According to an E & T officer, total 41 general hold ups were conducted against the defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles during the period.

He said, special teams were formed for the general hold up which conducted operations simultaneously in different areas of the district.

The unregistered vehicles were also impounded during the operations, he added.

A team led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad conducted special checking of vehicles in the city while excise inspectors led the other teams which were deployed in different areas.

As many as 10,780 vehicles were issued challan slips, he said.

The authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the defaulters of vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters, he added.

He said the citizens should help the department to indicate the vehicles which were plying on roads without payment of token tax fee.

Director E&T Rawalpindi Division had directed the officers to take strict action against token tax defaulters in accordance with the law, he added.