Excise Rwp Launches Operation Against Token Tax Defaulters, Unregistered Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Excise Rwp launches operation against token tax defaulters, unregistered vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Excise Rawalpindi has launched an operation against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles and impounded a large number of loader rickshaws which were without registration.

According to Director Excise Rawalpindi Imran Aslam, on the instructions of Director General, Excise Punjab Faisal Farid, special operation was launched against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles in Rawalpindi division as well as in the whole province.

In this regard, Excise Rawalpindi conducted a general hold-up in various areas to check token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles.

He said that indiscriminate action against the defaulters would continue without any discrimination.

Giving details regarding the general hold-up, Motor Vehicle Registration Authority, Excise Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad said that special teams formed for general hold-up were given the instructions to take action against the vehicles without registration.

The teams were directed that vehicles, especially loader rickshaws should be checked, Sohail Shehzad said adding that during the operation, 104 unregistered vehicles including loader rickshaws, cars and motorcycles were impounded in various police stations and excise offices, while a total of Rs 4.1 million was collected from the owners of more than 200 defaulted vehicles.

