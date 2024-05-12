Excise Rwp Launches Operation Against Token Tax Defaulters, Unregistered Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Excise Rawalpindi has launched an operation against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles and impounded a large number of loader rickshaws which were without registration.
According to Director Excise Rawalpindi Imran Aslam, on the instructions of Director General, Excise Punjab Faisal Farid, special operation was launched against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles in Rawalpindi division as well as in the whole province.
In this regard, Excise Rawalpindi conducted a general hold-up in various areas to check token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles.
He said that indiscriminate action against the defaulters would continue without any discrimination.
Giving details regarding the general hold-up, Motor Vehicle Registration Authority, Excise Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad said that special teams formed for general hold-up were given the instructions to take action against the vehicles without registration.
The teams were directed that vehicles, especially loader rickshaws should be checked, Sohail Shehzad said adding that during the operation, 104 unregistered vehicles including loader rickshaws, cars and motorcycles were impounded in various police stations and excise offices, while a total of Rs 4.1 million was collected from the owners of more than 200 defaulted vehicles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP providing 24/7 licensing facilities to citizens at Race Course Traffic Headquarters: CTO13 minutes ago
-
DG Agri for completion of cotton cultivation target in next 15-days13 minutes ago
-
KP to soon showcase its carbon credits potential in global markets as technical feasibility near com ..23 minutes ago
-
WASA accelerates preparations for Monsoon23 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh chairs meeting regarding uplift schemes33 minutes ago
-
RTO teams encouraging traders to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme1 hour ago
-
Commissioner appreciates PHA’s efforts for successful ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions1 hour ago
-
PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters2 hours ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to plan for cattle markets amid Eid ul Adha2 hours ago
-
Expired eggs worth Rs 2.3 mln disposed off2 hours ago
-
Child killed, four hurt over land dispute in DG Khan2 hours ago
-
Cattle farmer killed by firing of unknown outlaws2 hours ago