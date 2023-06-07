Excise seals 300 properties of defaulters in 48 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Excise & Taxation and narcotics control department during a special crackdown launched against the defaulters on Wednesday, sealed over 300 properties of defaulters in the last 48 hours.

As per directives of the Director Excise and Taxation Iftekhar Ahmed, the department under the supervision of all Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) launched a grand operation against tax defaulters to recover pending dues of over six million. The teams covered the areas of Garden Town, Sher Shah Road, Nishtar Road, Bosan Road, Gardezi Market, Gulgasht Colony, Mumtazabad, and Timber markets.

The Director of Excise Iftekhar Ahmed has urged the business community to pay their taxes at the earliest in order to avoid legal action against them.

He said that 70 percent of the recovered tax payments were being spent on the development of the city.

He said that various development projects of public facilitation would be completed through the tax, adding that all pending dues from defaulters would be recovered at any cost.

He said that the provincial government had directed to ensure strict action against defaulters, adding that the vehicles of short token tax and without registration would be impounded at the spot and would not be released till payment of all pending dues.

He said that the ongoing month was the last month of the current fiscal year and very important for recovery of tax, adding that zero-tolerance policy would continue against defaulters.