Excise seizes documents of 775, impounds 158 tax defaulter vehicles during December

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department impounded 158 vehicles and took registration documents of 775 vehicles in grand operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district during December.

E & T sources informed APP that total 4 general hold ups operation were conducted against the defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles during the period.

On the special directives of Director (E&T), Chaudhary Sohail Arshad special teams were constituted under the supervision of Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad while Malik Amjad Ali Awan (motor vehicle registration authority 1) along with Sohail Sabir (motor vehicle registration authority 2) and other concerned official checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated 775 registration books while impounded 158 vehicles.

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of token tax while others did not have proper registration documents, he said.

Director E&T Rawalpindi Division had directed the officers to take strict action against token tax defaulters in accordance with the law, he added.