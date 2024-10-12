Open Menu

Excise, Social Welfare Offices Sealed On Dengue SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Excise, Social Welfare offices sealed on dengue SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi's district administration continues actions against dengue SOPs violations, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) office was sealed on Saturday by the health teams after dengue larvae were found in the samples collected from the building.

According to the details, Focal Person on Dengue Tahira Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema along with officials from the health authority visited the city's different areas during which various government departments were examined.

Larvae were recovered from four water points in the Excise and Taxation Office after which the office was immediately sealed.

Larvae were also recovered from the office of Social Welfare and it has also been sealed.

The DC directed the relevant authority to register cases against concerned officers for non compliance of the government's clear instructions regarding preventive measures against dengue fever.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that unannounced visits were being made to government offices to eradicate dengue.

He repeated that the cases would be registered against officers found guilty of negligence.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan