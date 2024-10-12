Excise, Social Welfare offices sealed on dengue SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi's district administration continues actions against dengue SOPs violations, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) office was sealed on Saturday by the health teams after dengue larvae were found in the samples collected from the building.

According to the details, Focal Person on Dengue Tahira Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema along with officials from the health authority visited the city's different areas during which various government departments were examined.

Larvae were recovered from four water points in the Excise and Taxation Office after which the office was immediately sealed.

Larvae were also recovered from the office of Social Welfare and it has also been sealed.

The DC directed the relevant authority to register cases against concerned officers for non compliance of the government's clear instructions regarding preventive measures against dengue fever.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that unannounced visits were being made to government offices to eradicate dengue.

He repeated that the cases would be registered against officers found guilty of negligence.