Excise Staff Recovers 2,000-litre Raw Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Excise Department conducted an operation in the Chuhng police station area of Lahore and recovered 2,000 litres of raw liquor from one Mazhar Iqbal and registered a case against him

DG Excise Muhammad Ali, while appreciating the Excise staff, said that there should be no leniency towards the drug dealers, and stressed complete elimination of drugs from educational institutions.

He said that blockades should be arranged in major educational institutions to arrest the drug-traffickers.

The DG said that protecting children from the scourge of drugs was the biggest responsibility of the authorities, and all officers should fulfill their responsibilities in their respective areas.

