Excise Staff Sets Up Mobile Van At Trail 3 For Vehicle Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The ICT's Excise Department is offering convenient access to essential administrative tasks for vehicle owners through its mobile van which is stationed at Trail 3 on Thursday.
At the behest of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the excise staff will be stationed at Trail 3 parking from 3 to 5 pm, offering services for vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax payment, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
This initiative aims to provide convenient access to essential administrative tasks for vehicle owners in the area, he said.
In addition to these services, the ICT spokesman said this mobile service unit offers a range of important documents and permits, including Domicile and Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, and Fuel Permits for both domestic and commercial use, alongside Motor Vehicle Registration.
By bringing these services directly to the community at Trail 3 parking, residents can save time and effort in completing necessary bureaucratic procedures. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in public service delivery.
