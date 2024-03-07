Open Menu

Excise Staff Sets Up Mobile Van At Trail 3 For Vehicle Services

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Excise staff sets up mobile van at Trail 3 for vehicle services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) Excise Department is offering convenient access to essential administrative tasks for vehicle owners through its mobile van which is stationed at Trail 3 on Thursday.

The excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said this unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. The citizens are encouraged to avail the opportunity to obtain the Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location, he added.

He further emphasized that the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

Whether a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience to the masses, he added.

By bringing these services directly to the community at Trail 3 parking, residents can save time and effort in completing necessary bureaucratic procedures. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in public service delivery.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Vehicle Van Event All Government

