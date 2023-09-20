Open Menu

Excise Staff To Facilitate Vehicle Registration, Transfer, And Token Tax At Rose, Jasmine Garden Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Excise staff to facilitate vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax at Rose, Jasmine Garden today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :In a bid to bring convenience to the public, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department will be present in the parking lot of Rose and Jasmine Garden today from 3 to 5 p.m. to facilitate vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax.

The move comes on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, who is keen to make the process of vehicle registration and transfer as smooth and hassle-free as possible for citizens.

In addition to the excise staff, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the venue, offering a range of other services such as domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney, international driving permits, and fuel permits.

This initiative is a welcome step by the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department, and it is expected to benefit a large number of people.

The citizens of Islamabad are urged to take advantage of this opportunity and avail the services offered by the excise staff and the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT vehicle today.

