Excise Staff to provide civic facilities under doorstep services initiative at Trail 3 Parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In a bid to facilitate citizens, the excise staff will be providing civic facilities including vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax of vehicles in the parking lot of Trail 3 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The facilitation center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the venue to provide citizens with a range of services, including domicile certificate, birth certificate, power of attorney, international driving permit, fuel permit (domestic/commercial), and motor vehicle registration, ICT spokesman said.

The drive has been organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

He said that the aim of the drive is to provide citizens with a hassle-free experience while registering their vehicles.

The drive will be held on a limited basis, so the citizens are advised to reach the venue early.