Excise suspends registration of 153 vehicles of Bahria Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has suspended the registration of 153 vehicles owned by Bahria Town, Rawalpindi

According to an Excise and Taxation officer, the registration of 153 vehicles owned by Bahria Town Rawalpindi has been suspended due to non-payment of token tax and allied taxes amounting to Rs 43.3 million.

He informed the Motor Registering Authority-II, Rawalpindi Sohail Sabir after taking action in accordance with the law had sent letters to the authorities concerned.

He said the department had accelerated its campaign against property tax defaulters while an operation was also being conducted against the defaulters of token tax of vehicles.

The commercial and residential properties of the defaulters were being sealed, he said adding, the teams were also conducting special checking of the papers of the vehicles at various points and the vehicles of the defaulters were being issued challan slips.

He informed that the Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division had urged the owners of the properties and vehicles to pay their property taxes and vehicles token taxes at the earliest else strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.