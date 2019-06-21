UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Suspends Registration Of 153 Vehicles Of Bahria Town

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:46 PM

Excise suspends registration of 153 vehicles of Bahria Town

The Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has suspended the registration of 153 vehicles owned by Bahria Town, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has suspended the registration of 153 vehicles owned by Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

According to an Excise and Taxation officer, the registration of 153 vehicles owned by Bahria Town Rawalpindi has been suspended due to non-payment of token tax and allied taxes amounting to Rs 43.3 million.

He informed the Motor Registering Authority-II, Rawalpindi Sohail Sabir after taking action in accordance with the law had sent letters to the authorities concerned.

He said the department had accelerated its campaign against property tax defaulters while an operation was also being conducted against the defaulters of token tax of vehicles.

The commercial and residential properties of the defaulters were being sealed, he said adding, the teams were also conducting special checking of the papers of the vehicles at various points and the vehicles of the defaulters were being issued challan slips.

He informed that the Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division had urged the owners of the properties and vehicles to pay their property taxes and vehicles token taxes at the earliest else strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.

Related Topics

Vehicles Rawalpindi Million

Recent Stories

Trump Says Troops in Afghanistan Will 'Soon' Halve ..

45 seconds ago

11.7 mln people in Horn of Africa face food insecu ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan U19 to take on South Africa U19 in 1st 50 ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Says US Added More Sanctions Against Iran Af ..

49 seconds ago

Iran defiant over drone as Trump reportedly halts ..

51 seconds ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.