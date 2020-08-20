Excise, taxation department launches drive against unregistered vehicles

Commissioner Yahya Khan Akhundzada on Thursday directed the district's Excise and Taxation Department to launch crackdown against unregistered vehicles as part of security measure to maintain peace during Muharramul Harram

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Yahya Khan Akhundzada on Thursday directed the district's Excise and Taxation Department to launch crackdown against unregistered vehicles as part of security measure to maintain peace during Muharramul Harram.

These directives were issued during a meeting held with officials of the Excise and Taxation Department.

During the meeting, the commissioner said concrete measures should be taken to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram and added that unregistered vehicles could be used by anti-social elements to spoil peace in the district.

Following, the department established checkposts at various points of the city under the supervision of district excise and taxation officer Khalid Khalil.

During checking dozens of unregistered motorcycles were taken into custody and the department started their registration.

Khalil Ahmed appealed people to get their vehicles registered to avoid legal action against them.