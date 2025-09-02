Excise & Taxation Department Registers 8,000 Motorcycles, Generates Rs 80 Mln
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:33 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department Balochistan has registered over 8,000 motorcycles in the last month as a major push to enhance public service and boost government revenue.
According to Excise and Taxation Officer Hassan Shah Kakar said that the surge in registrations follows a targeted crackdown by traffic police on unregistered vehicles. As a result, the initiative has generated approximately Rs 80 million for the government treasury.
Despite the high volume of cases, Hassan Shah Kakar emphasized that department staff are working tirelessly to process applications swiftly.
“The rapid registration of thousands of motorcycles reflects our commitment to efficiency and public service,” he said.
Hassan Shah Kakar urged citizens to register their vehicles promptly to avoid legal consequences and contribute transparently to state revenue. He noted that the department is operating around the clock to facilitate the public and streamline services.
In addition to registrations, a large number of vehicle verification cases have also been expedited, reducing delays and improving convenience for the public, he added.
