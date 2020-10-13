UrduPoint.com
Excise & Taxation Dept Collects More Than Rs. 19727 Mln In Taxes Till September: Mukesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tuesday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has collected more than Rs 19727 million in taxes during the current financial year from July to September while during the last fiscal year in the same period, tax of Rs. 18919 million was collected.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Narcotics Control Haji Saleem Bhutto and other officers.

Mukesh said that Rs. 2192.824 million was collected in the form of motor vehicle tax and Rs. 15600.657 million in infrastructure cess.

He said that Rs 182.

859 million was collected in professional tax, Rs 619.521 million in property tax and Rs. 12.890 million in Cotton fee and Rs. 2.890 million in Entertainment Duty and the remaining amount was collected in term of other taxes .

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of collection of taxes was satisfactory but the officers needed to work harder.

He also requested the tax defaulters to deposit their due tax on time to avoid any untoward situation while the facility of online tax submission has now been provided for those who wish to pay taxes.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the tax payers to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk to pay their taxes online.

