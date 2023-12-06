Open Menu

Excise, Taxation Dept Collects Rs 58.91 Billion Taxes In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes amounting to Rs.58.91 billion during the first 5 months of the current financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes amounting to Rs.58.91 billion during the first 5 months of the current financial year.

Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Panhwar informed that total tax collection by the department from July to November 2023 remained at Rs 58912.

732 million, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He, while sharing the details of tax collection in 5 months of FY2023-24, said that a collection of Rs.3827.509 million was made under motor vehicle tax while Rs.51615.081 million was collected under infrastructure cess.

He further said that the tax collection also included Rs.351.982 million of Professional tax, Rs 64.216 million Cotton fee and Rs 29.151 million in the form of entertainment duty.

