Excise, Taxation Dept Digitizes Tax Payment System To Facilitate Vehicles Owners

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Excise, Taxation dept digitizes tax payment system to facilitate vehicles owners

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Tuesday launched an online payment system, aimed at enabling the vehicle owners to pay their token tax, registration and transfer fees from any part of the country through e-banking and other digital mode of transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Tuesday launched an online payment system, aimed at enabling the vehicle owners to pay their token tax, registration and transfer fees from any part of the country through e-banking and other digital mode of transactions.

Talking to APP, E&T Director Bilal Azam said, "This is a step forward for converting the E&T operations into one-window facility by 2021 under Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Digital Pakistan' vision." Bilal said, "From onwards, around 1.1 million vehicles' owners need not to visit the E&T office as they can submit their token tax, registration and transfer fees through ATM (automated teller machine), debit cards and e-banking after registering themselves at the 'City Islamabad App'.

The director said on the very first day, more than 100 vehicle owners had made their vehicles related payments through multiple financial institutions such as Allied Bank, Askari Bank, First Micro Finance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Meezan Bank and others.

The successful launch of the online services are meant to divert the maximum traffic on digital mode of transactions for convenience of the local residents. It would also help provide a boost to revenue generation in minimum time period, he added.

Bilal said the 'City Islamabad app' was available in android and apple operating system.

After the registration on 'app', he said a PSID (Payment System Identification) would be generated for making online payment through debit card.

"The department is working on a framework that will allow people to pay property taxes online as well. Property transfer service will also be available online in the coming weeks," he said while responding to a query.

