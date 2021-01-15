Excise,& Taxation deptt recovers Rs 490m in six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department recovered more than Rs 490 million in the division in the first six months of the financial year.

These views were expressed by Director Excise and Taxation Rana Intikhab Hussain while talking to APP on Friday.

He said in the first six months of the financial year, four districts recovered Rs 492.9 million till December 31 as Sargodha district recovered Rs 303.8 million, Khushab Rs 91.6 million, Mianwali Rs 51 million and Bhakkar Rs 46.4 million in shape of various taxes.

He said district Sargodha recovered Rs 136.1 million property tax, Khushab Rs 27.2 million,Mianwali Rs. 8.72 million and Bhakkar Rs 12.1 million.