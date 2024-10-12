Excise, Taxation Deptt. To Launch Choice Number Plate Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab is going to launch the number plate scheme of owners's own choice for the vehicles through open auction.
Director General Excise Faisal Fareed while explaining the details said that the scheme will be formally launched after the approval of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that the release of such numbers will be made through computerized auction. Faisal Fareed said that three categories of such vehicle numbers have been proposed.
The company name can be written on number plate under the corporate category, under the platinum category, one can write his name or the name of any loved one, while under the gold category the winner will opt to write three letters and three figures of their choice. He clarified that no word or number based on religious, political or social hatred will be allotted for any number plate. He said that more information can be obtained from the Excise Department's website or using its helpline 1035.
