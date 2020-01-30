UrduPoint.com
Excise & Taxation Inspector,two Others Booked On Forgery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:34 PM

Anti-Corruption establishment region Faisalabad registered cases against excise & taxation Inspector,nikah khwan and stamp paper seller in three districts---Jhang,Chiniot and Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -: Anti-Corruption establishment region Faisalabad registered cases against excise & taxation Inspector,nikah khwan and stamp paper seller in three districts---Jhang,Chiniot and Faisalabad.

According to official source, on the complaint of a citizen,Dildar Hussain Kazmi r/o Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Anti-corruption team registered case against stamp paper seller Muhammad Nasir Sindhu for preparing fake stamp paper and referred the case to regional Inspector anti-corruption for further investigation.

Meanwhile,Anti-corruption team Chiniot booked a nikah khwan on fake nikah nama (marriage deed).

In another case,Anti-corruption department booked Excise and Taxation Jhang Inspector Shahzeb on corruption charges and referred the case to Deputy Director Anti-corruption Jhang for further investigation.

