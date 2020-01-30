Excise & taxation Inspector,two others booked on forgery

Anti-Corruption establishment region Faisalabad registered cases against excise & taxation Inspector,nikah khwan and stamp paper seller in three districts---Jhang,Chiniot and Faisalabad

According to official source, on the complaint of a citizen,Dildar Hussain Kazmi r/o Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Anti-corruption team registered case against stamp paper seller Muhammad Nasir Sindhu for preparing fake stamp paper and referred the case to regional Inspector anti-corruption for further investigation.

Meanwhile,Anti-corruption team Chiniot booked a nikah khwan on fake nikah nama (marriage deed).

In another case,Anti-corruption department booked Excise and Taxation Jhang Inspector Shahzeb on corruption charges and referred the case to Deputy Director Anti-corruption Jhang for further investigation.